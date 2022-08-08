Bluechip Technologies expands operation to Europe 

Bluechip Technologies, a Nigerian provider of business application and data management solutions, says it is expanding to Europe following the growing demand for its products and services.

In a statement on Monday, Bluechip Technologies said the strategic expansion, positioned the company as a new competitive entrant in the EU market, offering data warehousing and analytic products.

It said Bluechip is a business application company focused exclusively on assisting companies in planning, implementing and operating business application solutions.

The company said that it had been at the forefront of Africa’s data warehousing growth.

According to the statement, the company also specialises in data warehouse and enterprise systems for banks and telcos .

It said that Richard Lewis who led the expansion would be the Chief Executive Officer of Bluechip EU Subsidiary across Europe.

Olumide Soyombo, Co-Founder at Bluechip Technologies said: “We are excited to be one of the trusted experts answering the growing demand for data products and solutions in the global market.

“Numerous businesses trust us to provide quality analytics solutions which have led to referrals from our international clients in Africa for projects outside the continent.

“We are looking forward to combining our expertise with local knowledge to secure new strategic relationships, with the experience we bring from one of the toughest markets, “he said.

Speaking on the chief executive officer who would be leading the expansion, he said Lewis was an industry veteran with four decades of experience in the technology industry.

Richard Lewis, the Chief Executive Officer of Bluechip EU Subsidiary said: “I am thrilled to work with the Bluechip team, haven worked with the founders on a number of other projects throughout the years.

He said that as one of the leading data warehousing companies in Africa with an extensive track record of working with some of the biggest Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the company would be of immense value to businesses.

Lewis said that Bluechip specialised in collating data from disparate sources and transforming the data into information that would help businesses understand trends such as customer lifetime value and how to make better business decisions based on data gathered.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bluechip Technologies was founded in Nigeria in 2008 by Kazeem Tewogbade and Olumide Soyombo. (NAN)

