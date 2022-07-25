Bolt offers free rides to Lagos medical doctors

BOLT, a ride-hailing platform in Nigeria, has granted the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) access to free on-demand mobility through its Bolt Business Platform.

The Regulation and Public Policy Manager, Bolt West Africa, Abisola Odukoya, made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

Odukoya said the scheme was part of Bolt’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives carried out to support organisations in advancing their goals and purpose.

“We are committed to the welfare of those that have kept us going during the height of the pandemic.

“This remains a priority for us and as such we are continually looking for ways to contribute to their wellbeing.

“The partnership with the Nigerian Medical Association is important to us as we understand the importance of access to resources and solutions to make certain things convenient for them.

“Bolt will continue to seek out such partnerships with relevant stakeholders to create a direct positive impact on the society and communities.

“We will continue to fulfil our CSR initiatives to empower and enable our communities for cities built around people, “Odukoya said.

Odukoya said that the partnership would give medical practitioners a quick and affordable access to Bolt rides which gives the practitioners unfettered mobility access to their duty.

The NMA Chairman, Lagos Chapter, Dr Tajudeen Salau, said that the Bolt CSR to NMA Lagos was a carefully selected type of CSR which affords the doctors some comfort to perform their duty.

“This will also makes it easier for patients to receive care easier than usual”, Salau said.(NAN)

C.E