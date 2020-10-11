PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Rotimi Akeredolu on his re-election as Governor of Ondo State for another four-year term.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, Buhari lauded the resounding victory of the governor at the election held on Saturday.

He believed that the votes garnered “show that one good turn surely deserves another.”

The president thanked the people of Ondo State for keeping faith with their governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He noted that “the people know the person and party that truly serves them, and have spoken in clear voice and unmistakable terms.”

Buhari appreciated the electorate in the state for comporting themselves decently and in order, and for exhibiting conduct that indicates that the country is making progress in its electoral behavior.

He also gave kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organizing credible, free and fair election, and to security agencies which ensured that orderliness was enthroned and maintained.

The president urged Akeredolu to be humble and magnanimous in victory, and serve the people of Ondo State even better than how he did in the first term.

”When you serve with heart and might, the people respond in like manner, and we can easily get to where we are headed as a country,” he added.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday in Ondo State.

Prof. Abel Olayinka, the Returning Officer of INEC, who is also the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, said that Akeredolu got 292,830 votes to defeat Eyitayo Jegede of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 195,791 votes, while Ajayi Agboola of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) got 69,127 votes.

NAN

– Oct. 11, 2020 @ 16:59 GMT |

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

