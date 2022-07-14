Buhari mourns publisher, Akanni Aluko

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family and friends of Chief Akanni Aluko, Publisher of defunct Third Eye Newspaper, who died days to his 79th birthday.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja, the president joined the family and friends in mourning the loss of the humanitarian.

According to him, Aluko will be remembered for his philanthropic gestures to the less privileged as well as passion for the development of the media profession.

The president believed that as an active member of his local community, Aluko impacted many lives positively through his goodwill and never allowed his personal challenges to affect his consummate interest in the progress of others.

Buhari prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed and comfort to all who mourn. (NAN)

A.I