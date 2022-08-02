Bulgaria’s parliament dissolves, election holds on Oct. 2

PRESIDENT Rumen Radev of Bulgaria has decreed dissolution of the 47th National Assembly, effective Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The holding of the next parliamentary elections would be coming up on Oct. 2, the head of State’s Press Secretariat said.

Radev had appointed a caretaker cabinet headed by Galab Donev, former caretaker labour and social policy minister to be in charge for the time being.

The members of the caretaker cabinet and its priorities would be officially presented on Tuesday at the President’s Administration.

The President’s decree was issued in compliance with the Constitution, after Continue the Change failed to fulfil a cabinet-forming mandate, GERB-UDF declined the mandate, and BSP for Bulgaria also gave up the task.

The incumbent cabinet, headed by Kiril Petkov, had to step down on June 27, after slightly over six months in office when it lost a vote of “no confidence’’ on June 22.

The motion was entered by the opposition GERB-UDF and was backed by all other parliamentary groups, including former power-sharing partner “There Is Such a People (TISP)’’ a populist political party in Bulgaria established by Bulgarian.

The power-sharing partner had its ministers leave the coalition government on June 8.

Judging from opinion polls, the next legislature would be as fragmented or even more fragmented than the present one with its seven parliamentary groups.

The forming of a government coalition was likely to be an uphill endeavour. (BTA/NAN)

A.I