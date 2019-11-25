TWENTY ships with automobile gasoline, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports from Monday to Dec. 6.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

The NPA said that the ships contained containers, bulk sugar, general cargo, used vehicles and automobile gasoline.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 20 ships had already arrived the ports, waiting to berth with automobile gasoline containers and jet fuel.

Eleven other ships are at the ports discharging containers, jet fuel, petrol and automobile gasoline. (NAN)

– Nov. 25, 2019 @ 17:45 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)