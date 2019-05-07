Airtel to deploy 4G service in Enugu — MD

AIRTEL Nigeria said on Tuesday in Enugu that it would deploy its Fourth Generation (4G) service to accelerate economic and commercial activities in the entire state.

Its Managing Director, Mr Segun Ogunsanya, said this during the inauguration of the Airtel 4G service in the state.

Ogunsanya, who was represented by the Regional Operations Director, South, Mr Oladapo Dosunmu, said that the inauguration was a testimony to the company’s commitment to working closely with residents of the state and empowering them as well.

The chief executive officer of the company said that the inauguration of the service represented total modernisation of the Airtel Network infrastructure in the state with new and innovative offerings.

“This launch will boost personal and professional productivity, create more entrepreneurs and offer the youth a big leverage to express their creativity and talents.

“With 4G, Airtel will also aid governance through technology. Ours is a 4G service that is not only fast and reliable but that works,” he said.

Ogunsanya urged their customers to get devices that are 4G enabled in order to access the service.

“Then you will need to upgrade your current SIM card to a 4G SIM through SIM SWAP which takes less than three minutes,” he said.

He said that the company was passionate about enriching lives and creating value for all their stakeholders.

He said that the company had earlier hooked some states and cities like Anambra, Delta, Abuja, Ibadan, Warri, and others to the 4G service.

Ogunsanya said that 60 per cent of the state had already been covered, adding that more localities would be covered between July and August. (NAN)

