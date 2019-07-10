Anambra to build ICT hub

THE Anambra State Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Afam Mbanefo, says the state government has set plans to build world class Information and Communication (ICT) hub in the state.

“The aim is to develop a centre that will be internationally acclaimed, where, blue-chip and ICT companies all over the world will utilise as their extension,’’ Mbanefo said this during a two-day ICT training at Awka.

The training was a collaboration of Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy and Anambra Irish Professional Association, AIPA, Ireland.

“We find it very interesting to have a group from The Diaspora that is thinking of how to train our children especially in ICT, so we encourage that,’’ the commissioner said

“It is a good focus and youths should key into it.”

The commissioner enjoined every other association in the Diaspora and outside Anambra to key in and help the youths.

He noted that it would add flavour to what the government had approved to set up in the state.

Mbanefo maintained that the ministry would continue to train youths on ICT even after the training.

The spokesperson, AIPA, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Nwakona, said that the programme was initiated by Anambra indigenes living in Dublin, Ireland.

“It is a way to have a link and ensure that we have an impact in the state.

“This is to ensure that our youths who do not have job will secure one through ICT, which is fast growing,’’ Nwakona said.

A similar training was held last year and no fewer than10 participants were empowered with I pads.

July 10, 2019

