ANDERSEN Global has announced a collaboration agreement with Cabex, one of the oldest legal and tax consulting firms in Senegal.

Senegal thus becomes the thirteenth African country where

Andersen Global has a member or collaborating firm offering legal

services.

Located in Dakar, Cabex has been offering services to local and

foreign clients from the public and para-public sectors on matters relating to national and international issues for nearly thirty years.

“Collaborating with Andersen Global shall expand our international

scope and our transborder capabilities while giving us additional

opportunities to expand into new markets,” Papa Alassane Ndir, Partner & General Manager at Cabex, said.

“Henceforth, we are going to collaborate with many colleagues and

experts from around the world and will be in a position to provide

our clients more in-depth expertise.

Cherif Diaite, Partner & Technical Manager at Cabex, indicated

that, “Owing to the challenge at an international level, we need to

operate in a continually evolving global environment.

In this respect, the scope of Andersen Global’s association of member

and collaborating firms is a considerable asset in providing seamless

service to clients across the globe.”

“A large part of Cabex’s clients have international operations, so

they represent a very good fit in a key market in the African region.

They provide best-in-class client service, and, as a result, Cabex has an impressive reputation throughout the country,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen

Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO.

“Additionally, Papa Alassane has developed sound working relations with several partners within Andersen Global, based on shared values.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate,

independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals

around the world.

Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 4,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 144 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

