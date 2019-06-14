President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to blacklist any firm, its owner and top management caught smuggling or dumping any of the restricted 43 items into Nigeria.

The Presidential directive was disclosed by the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele on Friday in Abuja during a meeting with oil palm producers.

Emefiele also said the presidential directive mandated the apex bank to expand and provide support to firms and individuals that want to expand the production of ten different commodities in Nigeria.

The ten different products are rice, maize, cassava, tomatoes, cotton, oil palm, poultry, fish, livestock dairy and cocoa. – Punch

June 14, 2019

