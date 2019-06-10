THE Catholic Diocese of Nnewi in Anambra, has commenced a three day empowerment training on financial management for 350 entrepreneurs and small scale business holders in the state.

Rev. Fr Daniel Ileka, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the foundation said it was geared towards improving the economic condition of the people within the diocese.

Ileka said the training was in collaboration with the Assumption Foundations for Diocesan Empowerment, also aimed at instilling the right business attitude in the people.

The board chairman said the decision for the exercise was informed by the increased number of job losses and closure of small businesses across, which has huge toll on household

He said the diocese was partnering with financial institutions who would give loans to the beneficiaries with very low interest rate.

“The diocese has observed the hardship among the people because of the general economic condition and we want to empower the people with the right attitude to tackling the situation.

“The 350 people will be trained on financial management, funding for businesses and sources of these funds.

“We are partnering with commercial and development banks that will work our micro finance scheme to finance their businesses,” he said.

Mrs Theodora Nwaenyi, Coordinator of the programme said contemporary businesses need the right empowerment, financial training and updated ideas to survive, hence the training was apt.

Nwaenyi commended the Catholic Diocese for being proactive and equipping the faithful with modern methods of doing business especially financial knowledge.

She urged participants to be attentive as the training remained one way that would enable them succeed in their various businesses.

“This proactive step taking by the diocese is good because people need to know how to go about their businesses in this competitive era.

“Major challenge of businesses is high cost of finance, so participants will learn about available sources of cheap funds and how to access the funds.

“They will also know on the need to have the right mentality to managing finance,” she said.

In a lecture, Mrs Lizzy Osunde, an expert in business finance said success entrepreneurs must plan their business and be systematic in managing it.

Osunde said people who obtained loans for their businesses ended up being debtors to their lenders and warned against borrowing without proper feasibility study.

She urged people to make proper use of resources they have and be internet inclined to update themselves on currents business development.

