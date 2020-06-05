COVID-19: Katsina Govt reopens weekly markets

THE Katsina State government has directed the reopening of all major weekly markets across the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Mustapha Inuwa, Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that the markets would be reopened with effect from June 5.

“The decision was taken as a result of a drop in the emergence of new COVID-19 cases.

“Also as a result of concerns by the government on the adverse effects of the shutting down of markets on the socio-economic activities and means of livelihood of majority of people in the state,” he said.

Inuwa, however, warned that the easing and lifting of lockdown, ban, restrictions of movement and reopening of markets “does not mean that there is no more coronavirus in the state.”

“The disease still exists. Old people and those with health challenges must avoid crowded places,” he said.

The SGS stressed the need for people to abide by the health and security protocols, including wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing with soap and use of sanitisers.

The News Agency of Nigeri, NAN, reports that the affected markets are located in Charanchi, Mai’adua, Mashi, Dandume, Zango, Danja, Bakori, Yankara, Kafur and Dankama.

Others are in Kaita, Kagadama, Dutsi, Garkin-Daura and Kayawa.

– June 5, 2020 @ 3:53 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)