ABIKE Dabiri-Erewa, chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has congratulated Prof. Benedict Oramah on his Re-Appointment as the president of the African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank, for a second term in office.

The NIDCOM boss said that his enormous contributions to the growth and development of the bank and the huge successes attained during his first tenure is evident to this gesture of his re-appointment.

As a Nigerian in Diaspora, Dabiri-Erewa urged Prof. Oramah to woo more Diaspora investors to invest in the Continent particularly Nigerian Diasporas and to continue on his quest to better prepare the African Continent to compete more effectively in the global markets.

Prof. Oramah assumed the position of President of Afreximbank in September 2015. Prior to his current role, he was the executive vice president in charge of Business Development and Corporate Banking, a position he held for seven years.

As executive vice president, Oramah supervised the Business Development functions namely: Trade Finance, Project and export development finance, syndication and specialized finance and Corporate finance and advisory services.

He also supervised the research and knowledge management functions of the bank. He also assisted the then President in overseeing the bank’s strategic planning and international corporation functions.

Afreximbank between 2015 and 2019 disbursed more than US$30 billion in support of African trade with over US$15billion channelled towards the financing promotion of Intra-African trade.

– June 16, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

