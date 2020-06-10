DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced the appointment of Luz G. Mauch as executive vice president of Automotive, effective immediately.

Mauch, who previously served as senior vice president of global automotive and manufacturing industries at T-Systems, will report to Dmitry Loschinin, executive vice president, DXC Technology, and President and CEO, Luxoft.

In his role as EVP, Mauch will lead DXC’s global Automotive strategy, operations, and growth, helping the company meet and exceed the technology needs of its customers.

“I’m extremely pleased to welcome someone with Luz’s experience to DXC,” Loschinin said.

“With his strong track record and passion for empowering customers, I know Luz will continue to drive an innovative approach for Automotive, that puts our clients and people at the center of a growth strategy.”

Mauch brings over 20 years’ experience in strategic account development, business strategy, management, and leadership at both regional and global levels. He has worked in the technology and IT services sector with IBM and, most recently, T-Systems.

Mauch holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Nürtingen-Geislingen University of Applied Sciences.

