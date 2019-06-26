AT the close of transactions on Wednesday, activities on the Nigerian equity market extended its bearish sentiment to three consecutive days in the week as the performance indicator, ASI, posted a 0.20% decline.
The market breadth closed negative, with 17 gainers as against 19 losers.
The All Share Index, ASI, decreased by 59.68 absolute points, representing a decline of 0.20% to close at 29,609.00 points.
Similarly, the Market Capitalization lost N26.29 billion, representing a dip of 0.20% to close at N13.05 trillion.
COURTVILLE emerged the top gainer while CHAMS emerged as top loser.
The downtrend was impacted by losses recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are; CCNN (-9.77%), NESTLE (-3.52%), FBNH (-1.45%), FCMB (-0.62%), and MTNN (-0.39%)
MARKET STATISTICS
|CAP
|N13,047,839,135,464.23
|One Day (ASI CHG)
|-0.20%
|Index
|29,609.00
|One Week (ASI CHG)
|-0.55%
|Volume
|394,062,557
|One Month (ASI CHG)
|-4.12%
|Value
|N3,268,819,764.55
|Six Months (ASI CHG)
|-7.38%
|Deals
|3,377
|52 Weeks (ASI CHG)
|-22.06%
|Gainers
|17
|Losers
|19
|Unchanged
|75
|Total
|111
|YTD Returns
|-5.80%
Source: NSE, GTI Research
