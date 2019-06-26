AT the close of transactions on Wednesday, activities on the Nigerian equity market extended its bearish sentiment to three consecutive days in the week as the performance indicator, ASI, posted a 0.20% decline.

The market breadth closed negative, with 17 gainers as against 19 losers.

The All Share Index, ASI, decreased by 59.68 absolute points, representing a decline of 0.20% to close at 29,609.00 points.

Similarly, the Market Capitalization lost N26.29 billion, representing a dip of 0.20% to close at N13.05 trillion.

COURTVILLE emerged the top gainer while CHAMS emerged as top loser.

The downtrend was impacted by losses recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are; CCNN (-9.77%), NESTLE (-3.52%), FBNH (-1.45%), FCMB (-0.62%), and MTNN (-0.39%)

MARKET STATISTICS

CAP N13,047,839,135,464.23 One Day (ASI CHG) -0.20% Index 29,609.00 One Week (ASI CHG) -0.55% Volume 394,062,557 One Month (ASI CHG) -4.12% Value N3,268,819,764.55 Six Months (ASI CHG) -7.38% Deals 3,377 52 Weeks (ASI CHG) -22.06% Gainers 17 Losers 19 Unchanged 75 Total 111 YTD Returns -5.80%

Source: NSE, GTI Research

