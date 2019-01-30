First Bank urges the Nigerian army to bank with Agent Banking

Introducing First Bank Agent Banking to the military at Serti Barracks, Taraba State on Tuesday, January 29, the boss of the bank enumerates benefits of using the facilities

By Benprince Ezeh

THE First Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Welfare Limited/Guarantee has urged members of the Nigerian Army to take advantage of the First Bank Agent Banking for instant, secure and easy banking.

Gbenga Shobo, the deputy managing director, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, stated this at the Nigerian Army Agent Banking Launch at Serti Barracks, Taraba State on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Shobo while addressing the army personnel said that agent banking will help in saving money and time going to the nearest bank branch or queueing at an ATM point. “It is easy and simple as transactions can be processed with or without an ATM card. It is also safe because transactions are PIN protected. With Agent Banking, you can deposit, withdraw, send money, buy airtime, pay bills and do so much morem,” he said.

The First Bank boss also appreciated the leadership and members of Nigerian Army Welfare Limited/Guarantee for the very important partnership. “The Agent Banking Launch is one that First Bank is especially pleased with as it is another opportunity for us to provide convenient and fast payment solutions to our esteemed customers.

“As you may already be aware, First Bank always seeks creative and innovative ways to serve its customers better and aims at delivering to them reliable, secure and convenient payment options with cost saving benefits.

“We are proud of our relationship with the Nigerian Army Welfare Limited/Guarantee and I would like to use this opportunity to commend your initiative in coordinating the welfare of members of the Nigerian Army who have devoted their entire life to providing security for citizens of our dear nation. They have risked their lives; many have lost same in the course of ensuring peace and quelling all forms of insecurity in the nation.

– Jan. 30, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

