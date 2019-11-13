GOLDMAN Sachs has secured the top position in the latest mergers and acquisitions, M&A, league table of the top 10 financial advisers for the oil & gas sector based on deal value for the first three quarters (Q1-Q3) of 2019, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The American multinational investment bank topped the rankings with a deal value of US$214.4bn, by advising on 17 deals during the period. Bank of America Merrill Lynch stood at second position with US$177.6bn earned on advising 20 deals.

According to GlobalData, which tracks all M&A, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world to compile the league tables, Citigroup occupied third place with 25 deals worth US$176.3bn.

Praveen Karnati, Financial Deals Analyst at GlobalData, says: “Goldman Sachs retained its top position in terms of transaction value for the first three quarters of 2019. Overall, Goldman Sachs represented 14 companies that are on the sell-side, including Saudi Aramco’s agreement to acquire 70% stake in Saudi Industries from Public Investment Fund for US$73.4bn and Occidental Petroleum’s acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum for US$55bn.”

Global oil & gas deals market in Q1-Q3 2019

The oil & gas sector saw a decrease in deal value by 12% from US$469.42bn in Q1-Q3 2018 to US$384.76bn in Q1-Q3 2019. However, deal volume declined by 18% from 1,885 to 1,650.

Goldman Sachs, which topped the sector table, also topped GlobalData’s recently released global league table of top 20 M&A financial advisers. Bank of America Merrill Lynch secured sixth position in the global list.

Vinson & Elkins leads top 10 M&A legal advisers list

Vinson & Elkins led the top 10 legal advisers table for Q1-Q3 2019 with a total deal value of US$158.2bn on the strength of 59 deals. Second-ranked Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz advised on five deals worth US$111.2bn. White & Case came in a close third with US$107.2bn through 14 deals.

Top 10 leader Vinson & Elkins secured 19th position in GlobalData’s recently released global league table of top 20 M&A legal advisers. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz topped the global list.

