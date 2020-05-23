YOBE State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Barma Shettima, says the Gov. Mai Mala Buni’s administration is committed to the development of commerce and industry.

The Commissioner told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Damaturu that Gov Buni’s commitment was geared toward improving the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Barma said the governor remained committed to the industrialisation of Yobe and provision of the needed infrastructure for economic growth.

He added that when this administration assumed office, almost all the industries in the state were not functioning.

“Buni, however, swung into action by resuscitating most of the industries such as Yobe Flour and Feeds Mills Limited, Sahel Aluminium Company, the Woven Sacks Company.

“They were not in use for quite long time but now the government gave directives and approval for immediate resuscitation and now the companies are fully operational.

“With all these industries working in full capacity, we can say we have recorded much progress in terms of revenue generation to the state.

According to Barma, Buni’s administration also recorded tremendous achievements in the commerce sector.

He said the construction of Damaturu modern market was 50 per cent done and in final level of completion.

“Government has also issued a tender for the construction of other modern markets in Potiskum and Gashua Local Government Areas of the state,” he said.

The commissioner said another plan for the construction of rural markets in Buni-Yadi and other local government areas were also underway.

He said the progress recorded within the first year of Buni’s administration, particularly in the industry and commerce sector had created more job opportunities for the populace.

“The gesture has equally made some products available in state, like roofing sheets that were scarce,” Barma added.

NAN

– May 23, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT /

