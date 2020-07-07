INTERACTIVE Brokers Group, Inc. Plans to announce its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in a release that will be issued at approximately 4:00 pm (ET).

The press release will also be available on the company’s website, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

A conference call to discuss the company’s results will be held at 4:30 pm (ET) on that day, July 21. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial 877-324-1965 (U.S. domestic) or 631-291-4512 (international).

The number should be dialed approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Interactive Brokers website, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

– Jul. 7, 2020 @ 19:09 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)