SYNGENTA has announced three strategic leadership appointments supporting the continued growth and investment in its European and global Seeds business.

Gaël Hili, currently Crop Protection Head East Europe, is appointed Regional Director for Europe, Africa and Middle East (EAME) Seeds, taking over leadership of the region from Justin Wolfe, who has served as Regional Director EAME Seeds since 2018 and is appointed Regional

Director for North America Seeds.

“The important European seeds market is a must-win for Syngenta. Under Justin’s leadership, we have created a specialized Seeds organization, enabling us to bring growers the deep agronomic advice they need,” said Jeff Rowe, President Syngenta Seeds.

“We have significantly increased the size of our grower-facing commercial and technical teams, and have expanded our corn and sunflower portfolio.”

Gaël Hili joined Syngenta in 2017 as Head Europe East, and under his leadership, the team grew market share across both the Seeds and Crop Protection businesses.

He joined us from The Dow Chemical Company where he was Global Marketing Director. Prior to that, he spent 14 years with Dow AgroSciences in senior leadership roles in operations and commercial in EAME.

“Gaël brings exceptional agricultural experience, and I’m confident his leadership will enable us to continue our momentum of doing more for growers to give them the world-leading products, service and innovation they need to thrive,” said Rowe.

“It’s an exciting time in the EAME region as we move closer to being the first company to commercialize hybrid wheat on a large scale on top of an already strong portfolio offering in corn and sunflower seeds.”

David Hollinrake, currently Regional Director North America Seeds, is appointed Head Global Seeds Strategy and Portfolio, and will lead long-term strategy development and planning for the global Seeds business, including support for the EAME region to continue delivering increased

choice and innovative products for growers.

– May 28, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT |

