TAULIA, the leader in working capital technology solutions has today announced the appointment of Christian Lindemann as Director of Supply Chain Finance EMEA. Christian is based in Switzerland and will be the EMEA region’s Working Capital Solutions Expert.

In an all-encompassing role, Christian will use his deep Supply Chain Finance knowledge to support the sales, marketing, and product organizations to further strengthen Taulia’s solutions and presence in the market.

Christian joins Taulia with fourteen years of experience working in the banking and finance industry. He has previously worked at Macquarie Group in the Corporate and Asset Finance division. In 2008, he co-founded a financial services company, SCC Swiss Commercial Capital, which was later acquired by Macquarie Group. Christian holds a Master’s in Management from the University of Fribourg.

Michael Rieskamp, Managing Director, EMEA, “Christian joins us at a critical moment as we are rapidly growing in Europe. He brings a wealth of Supply Chain Finance experience and his leadership will be crucial to helping us strengthen and deliver our unique product offering.”

“The demand for Supply Chain Finance, specifically within Europe, is accelerating and I want to be a part of this journey to help all businesses survive and thrive. I’m looking forward to working with the Taulia team to create the best Supply Chain Finance solution in the market,” states Christian Lindemann.

– Jul. 7, 2020 @ 19:15 GMT |

