THE Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa, has commended the World Bank and Zamfara Agency for Community and Social Development for executing developmental projects for communities in the state.

Bawa made the commendation on Thursday at his palace while receiving officials of the Agency and members of the media on tour of projects executed by the Agency.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency is being funded by the World Bank, Federal and Zamfara Governments.

It provides funding to groups and communities to execute projects initiated by the beneficiaries.

The emir said that the agency and World Bank deserved commendation considering various projects executed with direct impact to the lives of the people.

He called on the beneficiaries to ensure effective maintenance of the projects executed in their respective areas.

Earlier, the Project Officer, Information, Education, Communication and Training, Alhaji Umar Nakwada said the media tour was aimed at assessing the projects executed in the communities with support from the Agency.

NAN reports that projects executed by the agency in Tsafe local government area include Laboratory, Library and ICT center at Government Girls Day Secondary School, Birninruwa Tsafe, and Female Hostels, Clinic and Toilets, at the College of Health Technology in Tsafe.

Nakwada said that the projects were executed through the Community Projects Monitoring Committees in the benefiting communities.

The Chairman Parents Teachers Association of Government Girls Day Secondary School, Birnin ruwa Tsafe, Alhaji Nuhu Abubakar said the projects have improved academic performance of students.

The Provost, College of Health Technology, Dr Idris Muhammad said that the construction of the female hostels has reduced the problems of shortage of accommodation in the college.

Idris said that the 12-bed capacity clinic also helps in addressing problems of immediate access to health services by members of the college and adjoining communities.

The provost appealed for more projects in the college to ease its infrastructure challenges.

NAN

– Nov. 29, 2019 @ 13:00 GMT |

