THE Acting Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Prof. Amstrong Idachaba, has urged operators of the newly-licensed free television station to abide by the nation’s broadcasting codes.

Idachaba spoke on Friday when the management of the station known as ‘Our TV’ paid him a courtesy visit and formally presented the station’s set-up box to the commission in Abuja.

He said broadcasting in Nigeria came with responsibilities of abiding by the broadcasting code and carrying contents that were devoid of divisive tendencies.

Idachaba thanked management of ‘Our Tv’ for demonstrating uncommon commitment to the promotion of local content in Nigeria.

He assured the station of the support and cooperation of NBC management in making sure it succeeded.

He encouraged the organ to be focused and dedicated in the promotion of unity among Nigerians and to ensure that they represented Nigeria well at the global stage.

‘‘We commend you for your continued commitment to the broadcast industry. I am quite sure you have invested your resources, time and energy in promoting broadcasting in Nigeria.

‘‘We are glad that part of what you are putting up is largely indigenous, production line for set-up boxes. I take cognisance of the fact that you are already creating jobs for the Nigerian youth.

‘‘Be sure that whatever contents you carry must promote image of Nigeria, culture and conditions. You must bring Nigerians together; you must not bring hate or divisiveness.

“We hope you become good ambassadors representing us at international hub.

“When you do that I can assure you that the current management of NBC and even in the future will give you all the support that you require,” Idachaba said.

Earlier, Mr Onochie Amasiani, the Managing Director, Trefoil Networks, Owners of Our TV, said they were at the commission to formally inform the management about the station and present the set-up box to the commission.

Amasiani solicited for NBC’s support and promised to partner the commission to meet with the company’s corporate social responsibilities as guided by the enabling Act and regulations.

He described ‘OurTv’ as an expression of local content, adding that the TV was fully integrated in Nigeria by Nigerians, transmitted on the Nigerian satellite Nigcomsat1R, received by set-up box made in Nigeria, and managed by a Nigerian company.

‘‘We are here to present the baby that NBC licenced to us a couple of years back and to inform the commission that it is alive and kicking and healthy and ready to go.

‘‘We are the pioneer users of NigComSat because we believe in Nigeria and confident that this has come to stay.

“The local content and progress made so far has reinforced our belief that this is the way to go,” Amasiani added.

NAN

– May 22, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT /

