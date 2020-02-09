THE Lagos Zonal office of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been educating parents about their role regarding child online protection.

THE Zonal Office was able to achieve this by organising a sensitisation exercise on cybersecurity and cybercrime in order to equip parents with the relevant knowledge needed to protect themselves online while further cascading such knowledge to their children and younger ones who use the Internet.

The programme, which took place recently at The Learning Place School, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State, was in line with the Commission’s regulatory mandate of protecting, informing and educating telecom consumers in the country.

Henry Ojiokpota, the controller, Lagos Zonal Office of NCC, said the sensitisation programme was targeted at parents of the school’s pupils, with the aim of equipping parents with the right knowledge they require to limit the exposure of their children to the negative aspects of Internet use.

Ojiokpota, who was represented during the sensitisation by Joseph Dimka, a Principal Manager at the Zonal Office, said the cyber awareness programme has become necessary given the rising spate of criminal activities being perpetrated online.

Ojiokpota said because children listen to their parents in the area of counselling and taking parental instructions, targeting the parents was purposive because they will, in turn, pass the knowledge gained to train their children and guide the children’s exposure to cyber threats as they use Internet-enabled smart devices.

The team from the Zonal Office took time to discuss and educate the parents on dimensions to cybercrimes and also equip parents with cybersecurity measures to take, stressing the critical role of parents in teaching the children on how to keep safe while online.

– Feb. 9, 2020 @ 15:09 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)