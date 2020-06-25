NCC redeploys 4 directors

THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has redeployed four of its senior management staff. The directors affected by the redeployment are Henry Nkemadu of Public Affairs Department; Efosa Idehen of the Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department; Ikechukwu Adinde of the Consumer Affairs Bureau, and Ephraim Nwokonneya of the Research and Development Department.

Realnews reports that Nkemadu is now in charge of the Research and Development Department of NCC. He was the deputy director in the department before he was promoted and redeployed to Public Affairs last year. “He is back home to where he belongs,” a staff of the commission told Realnews while confirming the redeployment.

Also, Idehen is to man the Consumer Affairs Bureau; Nwokonneya has been moved to the Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department while Adinde is now redeployed to the Public Affairs Department.

The NCC management led by Prof. Umar Danbatta, reshuffled the directors to engender new ideas and energy in line with his vision for the organisation as he begins his second tenure in the commission.

Realnews reports that President Muhammadu Buhari recently renewed the tenure of Danbatta who has worked hard to elevate the telecommunications sector with his eight-point agenda in his first tenure.

In his second tenure, he has come up with a new Strategic Management Plan, SMP, 2020-2024 for the commission, which was launched in Abuja, on Tuesday, June 23. The new plan outlines the strategy the NCC will use to achieve its strategic goals in the next five years with particular attention to its mandate to deepen broadband penetration and digital economy in the country.

Realnews reports that the reshuffling of the directors, which is with immediate effect, is part of the commission’s objective of creating a seamless strategy to augment its effective management and regulation of the telecommunications sector as stated in the Strategic Management Plan, SMP.

The SMP leverage the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, NDEPS, as well as the new National Broadband Plan, NBP, 2020 – 2025 Roadmaps. It will cover the guiding principles and act as the operations manual for the NCC towards actualising the digital economy agenda of the federal government in the next five years.

Essentially, the SMP, which was developed in-house with the stamp of the management and board, is a visioning document of the commission for planning, monitoring, analysing and assessment of its goals and objectives in the next five years.

It will be resident in the Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management Department, which will ensure that the contents of the document become the guiding principles for the commission in the next five years.

– Jun. 25, 2020 @ 18:15 GMT |

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)