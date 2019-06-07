The Nigerian Communications Commission is to fine telecom providers N15,000,000 for providing misleading quality of service report

THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has warned telecom providers in the country that they would be fined N15,000,000 for providing any misleading report on their quality of service.

The NCC, in its official twitter handle @NgComCommission. on Thursday June 6, said submission or publication of misleading information about quality of service by network providers attracts N15,000,000 for each set of contraventions and N2,500,000 for each day it persists.

Citing the Nigerian Communications Act (No. 19 Of2003) Quality of Service Regulations, 2013, the commission said fines will be calculated on the basis of the provisions of regulation 13.

“Fines will be calculated on the basis of the provisions of regulation 13 hereof for each parameter and key performance indicator for a service, for each reporting area, for each identified network segment or node and for each reporting period a licensee shall have contravened these regulations as follows:

“Failure by a licensee to perform measurement, reporting and record keeping tasks set out in regulation I0, attracts N-15,000,000 for each act of contravention and N-2,500,000 for each day that the contravention continues to occur.

“Failure by a licensee to meet and maintain a target for the parameter and the service attracts N-15,000,000 for each act of contravention and N-2,500,000 for each day that the contravention continues to occur.

“Failure by a licensee to submit, during a time period specified by the commission, information requested by the commission pursuant to regulation 10 (c) or regulation 15 attracts N-15,000,000 for each act of contravention and N-2,500,000 for each day that the contravention continues to occur.

“Submission or publication of false or misleading information about quality of service by licensee attracts N-15,000,000 for each act of contravention and N-2,500,000 for each day that the contravention persists.

“Obstructing or preventing an investigation by the commission in respect of the quality of service measurement, reporting, data collection, and record keeping procedures by a licensee, its officers, agents, servants, privies attracts N-15,000,000 for each act of contravention and N-2,500,000 for each day that the contravention persists.

“In imposing a fine for each Contravention, pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Nigerian Communications Commission (Enforcement Processes, etc) regulations, 2005 or any amendment thereof, or in accordance with the provisions of these regulations, where there is any difference or conflict between the fines specified in the Nigerian Communications (Enforcement Processes etc) regulations 2005 or any other regulation and those specified in these regulations, the fines specified in the most recent of the regulations shall prevail.”

– June 7, 2019 @ 18:39 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)