THE Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) says its partnership with Africa’s retail giant, Shoprite, will boost export of Nigerian products to Africa and beyond.

Mr Olusegun Awolowo, the NEPC Executive Director, while receiving a delegation from Shoprite in Abuja, said that strong collaboration became necessary with 75 Shoprite stores expected to be opened in Nigeria within the next four years.

In a statement, Awolowo said that he was optimistic that the NEPC working with Nigerian exporting companies would leverage on the Shoprite platform to increase the basket of exportable products from Nigeria into African markets.

He said that its partnership would help to meet NEPC’s quest to bring Made-in-Nigeria products to over 15 million Nigerians in Diaspora with a view to increasing the volume and value of the country’s non-oil exports.

According to Awolowo, this development is commendable and would help our exporting companies improve the quality of their products as well as build strong brands for Nigerian goods in the international market.

He said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be considered and signed by both parties in the nearest future to actualise the objectives of the trade partnership.

Mr Carl Erickson, General Manager of Shoprite Group, Nigeria, said that the group was looking forward to expand outside of the African continent.

Erickson said this was one of its strategic initiatives to increase its operations and generally promote goods of African origin.

“With the partnership initiative, Nigerian products will be in good state to compete with other brands in the international market.

“Shoprite will provide a platform for promoting and marketing Made-in-Nigeria products beyond the shores of the country,’’ he noted.

Mr Kabir Shagaya, Technical Consultant to Shoprite and Managing Director of Zippy Logistics, emphasised the need to ensure seamless transportation of chosen products to be sold in Shoprite outlets across Africa in view of infrastructure challenges in the sector.

Shoprite currently operates about 2, 689 outlets in 15 African countries including Nigeria and Indian Ocean Islands.

Shoprite currently employs over 6, 000 Nigerians in her 35 sales

points across 15 states of the federation.

