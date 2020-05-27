NORDSON EFD, a Nordson company, NASDAQ: NDSN, the world’s leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces OptiSure Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) software and confocal laser as add-ons to its existing vision-guided dispensing robots.

OptiSure AOI add-ons provide optical assurance of fluid deposit accuracy and integrate seamlessly with Nordson EFD’s proprietary DispenseMotion software. Using robots’ existing vision systems to verify fluid deposit widths and diameters, the AOI software determines if dispense requirements have been met. Constant closed-loop feedback provides automated quality control (QC) data, saving manufacturers time and cost.

“Optical assurance of fluid deposit accuracy in an off-the-shelf solution is a game changer for our customers,” said Johnathan Titone, global product line manager for automated dispensing systems, Nordson EFD.

“We saw a need in the market to integrate automated dispensing and AOI and we’re pleased to provide a market-leading solution.”

When paired with the OptiSure confocal laser , the AOI software measures the height of a fluid deposit in addition to the width and diameter — providing 3D deposit verification. Instant quality feedback eliminates the need to purchase additional QC equipment while increasing customer confidence and trust.

In addition, the confocal laser detects deposit height measurements regardless of the transparency of the fluid, which can sometimes distort quality data. The intuitive, user-friendly interface of the DispenseMotion software greatly reduces operator training time – offering huge time savings when compared to standard AOI stations that require extensive training and programming.

May 27, 2020

