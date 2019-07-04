Nkemadu becomes New Director for NCC’s Public Affairs

The Management of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has appointed Henry Nkemadu as director, Public Affairs.

The message was communicated to him recently at the annual workshop for judges which took place in Enugu in June where he (Nkemadu) participated as part of the Commission’s delegation.

A graduate of veterinary medicine from the University of Nigeria, Nkemadu has traversed the length and breadth of NCC acquiring experiences that qualify him for his new role.

A former Controller of the Lagos Zonal Office – NCC’s largest Zonal Operation, Nkemadu has worked in the Departments of Economic Analysis and Corporate Planning, EACP; Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis, PCEA; Research and Development, R&D; and Projects.

Nkemadu became a full director recently at the Commission and until his latest appointment he was Head, Special Intervention Projects at the Projects Department of the Commission.

Nkemadu is described as a serial achiever, dutiful, pragmatic and intellectually ecclectic, who is wearing the shoes left behind by an amazing tribe of accomplished and distinguished public servants. Dave Imoko, the avuncular and uncommon torchbearer handed over to the technocrat Tony Ojobo – possibly Nigeria’s best public service brand oxygenator. Nnamdi Nwokike, the leading of the 12 ‘disciples’ who resigned from the Commission few months ago was Ojobo’s successor.

As director, Public Affairs, Nwokike was notably entrepreneurial. Nkemadu is therefore an inheritor of a motley experiences and landmarks which he will be deploying shortly to project NCC as a leading public sector brand.

– July 4, 2019 @ 3: 30 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)