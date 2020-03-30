Operations continue at the ports — NPA

NIGERIAN Ports Authority (NPA) on Monday said that operations would continue at the ports in spite of the two-week lockdown of Lagos State to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Adams Jatto, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, made this known in a press statement in Lagos.

“Consequent to the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that Lagos seaports, (Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports), should remain open in the duration of the two-week lockdown of Lagos State, NPA states as followed.

“NPA hereby assures all stakeholders that arrangements have been made for operations at the ports to continue without hindrance.

“Safety procedures, which will guarantee the well being and security of stakeholders and staff have been put in place and all are advised to kindly comply with directives of port officials.

“All other government agencies responsible for smooth operations at the ports are enjoined to be at their respective duty posts to discharge their functions in line with the presidential directive of maintaining operational functions at the Lagos ports,” he said.

Jatto pointed out that the management of NPA assured all stakeholders of its commitment to facilitation of trade in Nigeria. (NAN)

– Mar. 30, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT |

