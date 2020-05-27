PANASONIC Center Tokyo (3-5-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan. Referred to as PC Tokyo", the corporate global communications hub for Panasonic has been conducting various communication activities as a corporate pavilion through exhibitions and offline events.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances around the world today, people's daily lives and values have been significantly impacted. We, at Panasonic, believe a new approach blending online and offline communication activities will be an essential element for corporate pavilions now more than ever.

Based on this perspective, we have decided to host an online event called “The power to create the future”, on Sunday, May 31, 2020. An event dedicated to children, who we believe has the ability to become “change-makers” and bring a positive impact to society, to create a better world.

The theme of the event is “STEAM education”, a very important element required for future education as the world is rapidly changing. During the event, STEAM professionals will conduct

a workshop that will give the participants an opportunity to think and understand more about STEAM in their daily lives. Olympian Katie Ledecky will also join the event to introduce the Dive Into STEM Education, Powered by Panasonic program.

Katie Ledecky's Dive Into STEM Education Powered by Panasonic is an interactive educational programme created to inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The students participating in the event will be divided into different groups where they will conduct a series of interviews with our guests to learn more about STEAM, and then will make a presentation about what they have learned. At the end of the event, participants will hear from Katie, who is actively working on educational support activities for younger generations.

PC Tokyo aims to proactively support the education program of younger generations by providing fresh contents such as videos of online events available on the pavilion’s website.

Message from Katie Ledecky towards the event “I am thrilled to join Panasonic Center Tokyo to promote STEM education to a group of Japanese students on May 31st. All are welcome to join our training workshop. Hope to see you soon.”

– May 27, 2020 @ 18:05 GMT |

