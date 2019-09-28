Plan to attack Fidelity Bank Revealed

A few outsourced staff of the Fidelity Bank Plc, who were recalled by their parent company are planning to disrupt the services of the bank. They are also planning to unleash social media attacks on the bank.

Charles Aigbe, head, Brand and Corporate Communications of the bank, who raised the alarm, said “the move, which is the handiwork of the outsourced staff who were on secondment to the Bank as Note Counters, is aimed at casting the Bank in bad light.

Aigbe said in a statement on September 26, that their employers have confirmed to the bank that their recall was conducted in line with their existing contracts and according to extant labour laws.”

“As a responsible financial institution, operating in Nigeria, Fidelity Bank is guided by the laws of the land. Whilst we are not against the right to lawful assembly, the planned actions directed at Fidelity Bank, by these misguided individuals, are clearly unwarranted and misdirected. We urge the public to disregard the falsehood and claims being circulated by them in the public domain,” the statement said.

Sep 28, 2019

