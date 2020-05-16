Price of eggs remain stable in Enugu

FEW days to the end of Ramadan, the price of eggs still remains stable in major markets in Enugu metropolis.

A survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in some markets in Enugu on Saturday revealed that the price had remained stable since January.

Some egg dealers attributed the price stability to increase in the number of poultry farmers in the state.

Mrs Joy Uzoma, who sells eggs at New Market, said that the price of eggs did not increase this year when compared to its price during the 2019 Ramadan period.

Uzoma said that it was as a result of many people embracing poultry farming business in the state.

Another egg dealer, Mr Henry Ekwo, said that a crate of eggs still goes for between N750 and N950, depending on sizes while four pieces of eggs still sell for N100.

“Those who are selling eggs for N1,000 per crate are mostly sellers in the neighbourhood markets and shops,’’ Ekwo added.

Mrs Amaka Ozor, who also sells eggs at Mayor neighbourhood market, said that three pieces of eggs go for N100 while one crate is sold for N1,000.

Mrs Uche Joseph, a provision shop owner at Achara layout, said she could only sell in bits, adding that one egg goes for N40 as she usually bought from those selling N1,000 per crate.

A poultry farmer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the price of eggs had remained stable as a result of many people taking up poultry farming business for a living.

Some Muslim faithful expressed joy following the price stability since the beginning of Ramadan fast.

Mr Garba Ali, a resident of Achara Layout said that egg, sugar and other foodstuffs like grains were affordable throughout the fasting period, in spite of the lockdown.

“Buying what we eat after breaking our fast on daily basis during this Ramadan is not a problem because prices of most foodstuff we buy are stable and affordable,’’ Ali said.

Another Muslim faithful, a resident of Uwani, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that in spite of the lockdown against COVID-19, he did not lack foodstuff during the Ramadan.

“Even as the fasting period is coming to an end, I am happy for the availability and price stability of foodstuff, including eggs throughout the Ramadan,’’ he said.

NAN

– May 16, 2020 @ 13:15 GMT /

