IBC 2019 is excited to present brand new thought-provoking, stimulating and disruptive conference tracks and timely technological debates that are set to ignite the industry’s most influential media, entertainment and technology event.

With the conference and exhibition dates now aligned, all attendees will find inspiration in IBC’s world-class conference, which this year is themed Consumers First: A New Era in Media.

IBC’s Content Steering Group, CSG, a collection of industry experts and thought leaders from diverse industry sectors brought together by IBC, are the driving force behind this year’s conference, setting the agenda for a compelling event programme that addresses the biggest opportunities and challenges faced by the industry.

Keynote speakers will set the tone for the entire event, examining the current state of the industry and sharing their visions for the future. They include Cécile Frot-Coutaz, Head of EMEA, YouTube; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman, Vivendi; and Max Amordeluso, EU Lead Evangelist, Amazon Alexa.

The main conference is split into five new tracks, with a different daily focus on each stage of the end-to-end media content chain, with invaluable insight from over 300 expert speakers from around the world.

Create & Produce: Creating Disruption offers insights into new technologies and concepts including interactivity and 8K production.

Manage: Automating Media Supply Chains looks at AI and other new technologies that can create more successful media supply chains.

Publish: Embracing the Platform Revolution presents new business models that are disrupting the industry.

Consume: Engaging Consumer Experiences delves into consumer consumption habits and next-gen fan engagement.

Monetise: Scaling Audiences and Revenues shines a light on brands as broadcasters and new models of advertising.

Each track will also feature Tech Talks, presenting cutting-edge technical papers and in-depth discussions on the technology enabling the media content chain.

The Global Gamechangers stage makes a welcome return to IBC, bringing the foremost innovators and business disruptors from across the media, entertainment and technology spectrum to share successes and stimulate debate. Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, Consumer Technology Association; Jane Turton, CEO, All3Media, and Lisa Opie, Managing Director, UK Production, BBC Studios are among the confirmed speakers who will discuss their opinions and experiences.

Esports, arguably the fastest growing sector in the industry, plays a major role at IBC2019 as this sector continues to experience unprecedented global growth. The IBC Esports Showcase, supported by ESL, Lagardère and EVS, will feature a first for IBC – a full esports tournament staged in the Auditorium, bringing the excitement and fan engagement generated by esports events, while demonstrating the size and scale of a typical event. The showcase will also present a series of esports focused scene-setters, panels, keynotes and interviews.

An exciting new collaboration between IBC and TM Forum will bring the Media-Telecom Catalyst projects to IBC. Three unique Catalyst projects will drive open innovation between the telecoms and media industries and include participation from Al Jazeera, Associated Press, BBC R&D, RTÉ and more to exploit 5G, AI, and data management to solve business and technology challenges and improve customer experience.

The Big Screen will deliver a stunning program of events and screenings that take full advantage of the very latest cinema projection and sound equipment. With sessions from the BBC Studios Natural History Unit ahead of Attenborough’s next big wildlife epic, Game of Thrones with an exclusive screening of The Long Night and the team behind Toy Story, in line with the release of Toy Story 4, the Big Screen is one of this, years must-attend features.

Award-wining news presenter and journalist, Kirsty Wark, will host this year’s invitation-only Leaders’ Forum, which once again will run alongside the Cyber Security Forum and Telco & Media Innovation Forum bringing together the industry’s most influential executives to discuss and debate the future of the industry.

The prestigious IBC Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 15 September to celebrate the industry’s highest achievements. IBC is delighted to present two new awards this year: The Young Pioneer Award will recognise the outstanding commitment, ambition and achievement of young professionals in creative, technical, commercial or strategic roles; while theSocial Impact Award will recognise a company initiative or campaign that is making a positive impact in the wider world.

– July 5, 2019 @ 19:19 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)