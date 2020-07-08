THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Jigawa state has announced 80 per cent discount for registration of new Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

The agency’s Coordinator in the state, Mr AbdusSalam Lawan, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday.

Lawan said the gesture was part of the palliatives for the MSMEs in line with the Ease of Doing Business, as well as a proactive response to the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic.

He explained that the six-month discount period, with effect from May 15, would end on November 15.

“The discount is a palliative to the MSMEs as part of Federal Government’s measure to cushion the negative effect of the pandemic on the existing MSMEs and new ones as well as facilitate the growth of the sector.

The coordinator further called on non registered MSMEs in the state to take advantage of the discount to register their products with ease.

According to him, the discount will not be extended beyond the stipulated six-month period, hence the need for all new MSMEs to register.

“I want to use this medium to call on all small scale business owners to utilise this golden opportunity to get their products registered at a cheaper rate.

“This is because there is no likelihood that this palliative will be extended beyond the November 15,” he said.

NAN

