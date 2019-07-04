MSCI INC. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced on Thursday, July 4, that Frederick W. Bogdan will retire from his position as MSCI’s General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary on January 2, 2020.

Robert J. Gutowski, who currently serves as Deputy General Counsel, Head of Compliance and Head of Internal Audit, will succeed Mr. Bogdan in leading the global legal and compliance functions.

Bogdan will remain with the company for a transition period ending on March 2, 2020.

Bogdan joined MSCI as its first lawyer in May 2000 and during his tenure, he served critical roles in supporting the company’s licensing business, ensuring its successful initial public offering and transition to a fully independent public company and overseeing the legal aspects of various strategic transactions, including complex integration and transition services matters.

Before MSCI, he worked at Morgan Stanley from 1995 to 2000 and was promoted to Managing Director in 2005. He began his legal career as a litigator at Dewey Ballantine LLP.

“From building MSCI’s global legal and compliance functions to playing a central role in every significant company transaction, Rick has been an invaluable member of our leadership team and respected advisor to me and to the Board of Directors,” remarked Henry A. Fernandez, MSCI’s CEO and Chairman.

“On behalf of everyone at MSCI, I want to thank Rick for his enormous contributions to the company over the years and wish him all the best in this next chapter of his life. While we will miss Rick, I also look forward to working closely with Rob in his new role. With his strong business acumen and insight into the company’s operations and legal and compliance processes, he is well suited to counsel MSCI in its next stage of transformation,” continued Mr. Fernandez.

“It’s been a privilege to work at MSCI over the last 19 years. I am grateful that I could contribute to its growth story. With its strong leadership, dedicated employees and commitment to its clients and shareholders, I am confident that MSCI will continue to be successful. I have worked with Rob for 17 years and believe his deep knowledge of the company and versatile set of legal skills and experiences makes him more than qualified to lead the team,” Bogdan said.

Gutowski joined MSCI in 2002. Previously, he was a corporate lawyer at Rogers & Wells LLP and Clifford Chance LLP. He received his B.A. from Georgetown University and his J.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School.

