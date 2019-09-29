ISMAILA Surajo, who is fabricating mini tractors and other farming tools, has appealed to the Federal Government for support to enable him deepen his knowledge for higher output.

The 23-year-old indigene of Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of the FCT, said he needed support to deepen his knowledge in engineering.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the young ‘engineer’ made the appeal at the ongoing 2019 Abuja International Trade Fair where he showcased his Made-in-Nigeria tractor, excavator, truck, train among others.

According to Surajo, it took him two years to manufacture the tractor which can be used to convey farm produce.

“I started manufacturing different things since 2005 while I was in primary school, using condemned cartons, then aluminum and iron which I sourced locally from scrap vendors – Babanbola.

” I also refurbished second hand engines obtained from motorcycles to construct the tractor which you can start manually or by dialing its number on a mobile phone wherever you are for security reasons,” he said.

Appealing for government intervention for him to achieve his aspirations, Surajo said he has been fabricating farm implements and other items without any form of intervention from any government agency.

He added that he was encouraged by the enthusiasm and support of commercial motorcyclists who contributed money for him when he first displayed the initial toy equipment he built.

Surajo expressed the hope that the Abuja international trade fair would bring him to limelight for his talent to be harnessed for national growth.

Speaking with NAN, Mr Nathan Pawa, Director, Technology Business Department, Nigeria Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) said Surajo could use the agency’s platform to put his knowledge to practice.

Pawa however said that what Surajo required now was to further his education.

“It clearly shows that the boy is intelligent, that is the kind of call for youths who we have in the country with knowledge and talent even without western education. It signifies that young people who have skills exist everywhere in the country, it signifies that his future is bright.

“Firstly he needs exposure and education to understand the basis of what he is doing.

“Secondly he has to further his education and be trained to be able to imbibe what he learnt in school and apply it to what he is doing.

“He has succeeded in putting together what is affordable within his environment, when such talents are discovered you now take them in and expose them with education, infrastructure and facilities to use with application of his knowledge.

“The agency is focused on promoting raw talent and made-in-Nigeria products; at this age, the young manufacturer could not be employed rather needed volunteers or intervention to sponsor his education.

“While in school, the young man could as well be using the agency’s infrastructural platform to put his knowledge into practice.

“Some of those things are toys, there is difference from toys and actual things. He was able to take A and put together with B and C to manufacture a product. He has the skill.

“Our responsibility as an agency is to provide facility for him to be able to produce A by himself, produce B and C by himself, then bring them together.

“We have 10 development institutes across the country, each of the institute has a mandate and equipped with machines that could enable him to do design and produce different products.”

The director encouraged Nigerians to be patriotic by patronising local products so as to grow the economy.

NAN

-Sep 29, 2019 @12:20 GMT |

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)