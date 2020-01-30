ADVANCEMENTS in technology and ground breaking raw materials are disrupting mattress production systems, addressing the fundamental challenge for companies to differentiate their offerings and ultimately deliver a lavish and pampering sleep.

This year at Sleep Expo Middle East, cutting-edge innovations and a full range of mattress parts and components take centre stage as the region’s premier trade show for the sleep market unlock new avenues to help industry players scale new heights.

Sleep Expo Middle East, the first and only event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region dedicated to the burgeoning sleep market, is all set for its second staging on 9-11 February 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The show will feature two verticals – Sleep Tech and Sleep Care. Sleep Care will see an expansive showcase of the latest products and solutions developed to deliver a wholesome sleep experience. Sleep Tech, on the other hand, has been designed to be to be the ideal platform for manufacturing technologies and innovations in raw materials for the bed and linen industry. Companies such as those offering quilting machinery, foam cutting equipment mattress zippers and threads, and ticking supplies are the main exhibitors to be featured in Sleep Tech.

The mattress industry, at the forefront of the growing sleep market, is rapidly changing traditional production processes. Driving this change is the revolution in comfort and technology the material offers. “Many factors can affect the quality of one’s sleep but nothing impacts sleep in a more meaningful way than the mattress and materials used by manufacturers” said Siddique Mulla, Chief Procurement Officer, Taj Al Mulook.

“What goes into a bed has a significant impact on one’s sleep, and this is the reason why mattress manufacturers have focused their attention not only on developing efficient production processes, but also towards discovering new materials and components that can help provide enhanced sleeping comfort. Foam suppliers are paying more attention to this segment, investing in research and new technology, which would satisfy these needs. This is driving the demand for new types of foam that improve mattresses to meet the changing demands of the market,” Siddique Mulla added.

Taj Al Mulook is one the region’s biggest player in the polyurethane business. At the event, it is partnering with Torres Espic Poliuretanos, a Spanish manufacturer of foam mattress core, including viscoelastic foam mattress, HR and other foam products.

As mattresses become more and more specialized, the fibers that go into making them are also becoming more innovative. Manufacturers have a plethora of choices these days as the potential for creating breakthroughs are high when it comes to fibers, this according to Ankit Jain, Director, Aero Fibre, a leading manufacturer of Hollow Slick Fiber, Polyester Fiber, and Non-Siliconized Fiber.

“We offer a wide range of fibers and insulating materials that excel in comfort, performance and breathability. We concentrate on continuously updating our products to add value to the businesses of our customers and partners. Currently, there’s greater push for more natural products. Aero Fibre is constantly in sync with the trends in the market so we are excited to demonstrate at the show all that it is possible to do with our fibers and all of their potential,” Jain further commented.

In addition to the aforementioned brands, other companies featured in the Sleep Tech vertical include Saarthi Handloom, Noble Chemicals Materials L.L.C., Indian Silks, Flex2000, Ann – Chain Enterprise Co. Ltd., KDP Mattress Parts Joins, Park Nonwoven Pvt. Ltd., Saba Plastic, Helis, Innova Bedding, Sefox, Prakash Textile Mills, Al Muqadimah Trading L.L.C., Diamond Tools, Gruppo Grassi, and Fortune Emirates General Trading.

Sleep Expo will also feature a two-day conference, which will discuss emerging market trends and developments. Another special highlight of Sleep Expo Middle East 2020 is the inaugural Sleep Expo Awards, which will recognize and highlight the excellence amongst MEA mattress manufacturers and suppliers, hotels and bed retailers.

Sleep Expo Middle East 2020 is slated on 9-11 February 2020 at Hall 4 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

