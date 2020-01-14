SLEEP problems, including difficulty in falling or staying asleep, sleep apnoea, insomnia, snoring and inconsistent sleep/wake pattern, are on the rise. The World Health Organization has already pointed to a ‘global sleep-loss epidemic’ with about two-thirds of adults not getting the recommended eight hours of slumber.

As sleep is finally being recognized as a crucial part of an individual’s optimal health and wellbeing, entrepreneurs and businesses across the globe are taking action, giving birth to a multibillion-dollar sleep market, which, according to an industry report, is projected to attain revenue of US$ 101.9bn by 2023.

Interest in sleep health is particularly high in the Middle East and Arica, MEA. The region’s sleep aids market alone is estimated to reach US$ 2.53bn by 2023. Meanwhile, analysts also see mattress trade to continue exhibiting a bullish uptrend, primarily owing to increasing demand from MEA’s growing healthcare and hospitality industries. As the market is predicted to show immense potential in the years to come, Sleep Expo Middle East is gearing up to put the spotlight on the latest innovations designed to optimize sleep quality via its Sleep Care exhibit.

Sleep Expo ME is the first and only event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa region dedicated to the burgeoning sleep market. Scheduled for its second staging on 9-11 February 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the show will feature two verticals – Sleep Care and Sleep Tech. While Sleep Tech will be focused on groundbreaking machineries, tools and raw materials in the bed and linen industry, Sleep Care will present an expansive showcase of the latest products and solutions developed to deliver a wholesome sleep experience. Businesses offering mattresses, pillows, beddings, calming fragrances and other sleep wellness products and solutions are the main exhibitors to be featured in Sleep Care.

“The link between sleep deprivation and a diminished quality of life, even shorter lifespan, has been documented across a number of international studies. I’m delighted to see that more and more people are now taking the initiative to prioritize sleep as part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle,” said Chris Gourdie, Managing Director, Silent Night UAE, one of the key exhibitors bannering the trade show’s Sleep Care zone. “Even better is the commitment to support a sustained awareness on the importance of sleep health, which is what Sleep Expo is all about. This is a milestone event that not only benefits manufacturers and organizations in the sleep industry, but also the purchasing consumers in the Design, Retail and Hospitality market to help them achieve a perfect differentiation in their products and services.”

Echoing a similar view is Suha Bakir, Partner/Purchasing Manager, Richmond Group, a homegrown Jordanian brand renowned for its range of premium mattresses. “For Sleep Expo Middle East, the hope is for more and more people to have access to innovative products and solutions to help them solve a variety of sleep issues. A core commitment for us at Richmond is developing the best mattresses and products that help the world sleep better. We are pleased to be a part of Sleep Expo as it gives us the perfect venue to showcase our innovations and talk business in a more targeted fashion.”

Speaking about the opportunities in the MEA market for innovators in the sleep business, Engy Medhat Refaat Shahbander, Business Development Manager, BedTech, commented, “The region is consistently attuned to global market trends and is continuously expanding to find more solutions to address the rising concern on sleep deprivation. This makes it exciting for companies like BedTech who are moving beyond a focus on traditional products to pioneer fresh and value-creating solutions. We have a wide range of top-of-the-line mattresses boasting breakthrough technologies and dynamic features and we are confident that Sleep Expo can provide the best platform for a fruitful exchange between suppliers and buyers.”

In addition to the trade exhibit, Sleep Expo will also feature a two-day conference, which will discuss emerging market trends and developments. Another special highlight of Sleep Expo Middle East 2020 is the inaugural Sleep Expo Awards, which will recognize and highlight the excellence amongst MEA mattress manufacturers and suppliers, hotels and bed retailers.

Sleep Expo Middle East 2020 is slated on 9-11 February 2020 at Hall 4 of the Dubai World Trade Centre.

