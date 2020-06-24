THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) says it has not issued any ultimatum to manufacturers and importers on its yet to be inaugurated Product Authentication Mark scheme.

The Director-General of SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that the programme was still in the works, awaiting approval from relevant authorities.

Aboloma advised manufacturers and importers to disregard the purported ultimatum, published in some news media.

He said that adequate notice would be given to stakeholders as usual before the introduction of any new programme.

“The Product Authentication Mark is being conceived to empower consumers in making informed decisions on the genuineness or otherwise of SON regulated products at the point of purchase.

“It is also aimed at helping brand owners fight counterfeiting and adulteration of their products, as well as improve market share and bottom line.”

Aboloma said that the programme, when introduced, would complement existing quality assurance initiatives like the offshore Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) for imported products.

According to him, the programme will also complement the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) for made-in-Nigeria products and the Electronic Products Registration Scheme for developing a data base of products in Nigeria for traceability.

He assured stakeholders of its commitment to promoting consumer safety, value for money, product competitiveness as well as ensuring a level playing field for locally manufactured and imported products, in line with World Trade Organisation (WTO) requirements. (NAN)

– Jun. 24, 2020 @ 16:55 GMT |

