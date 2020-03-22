Stakeholders in the nation’s recyclable products business have called for regulatory guidelines to promote sustainable consumption of recycled products in the country.

The stakeholders said that steps toward attaining the benchmarks set up by the United Nations on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) concerning production and consumption of recycled products by the year 2030 had been identified.

The stakeholders made the call in Lagos at the just concluded forum organised by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to commemorate Consumer Rights Day.

They said adopting the principles was vital for sustainability and protection of Nigerian consumers and the nation’s economy.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, was quoted as urging the stakeholders to be committed to a broad-based engagement to further promote the framework.

Ehanire, who was represented by Mrs Celine Onunkwo, a Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry of Health, said all hands should be on deck to enable the country achieve the set goals.

He said guidelines for sustainable consumption of goods and services should be strictly adhered to.

According to him, it will help to minimise the negative impact on the environment for the benefit of current and future generations.

Mr Babatunde Irukera, The Chief Executive Officer, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, said the sustainable consumption initiative must be a tripartite approach – the government, business operators as well as consumers.

“Joint collaboration will change the narrative to one that will not only safeguard the environment, but also enhance the welfare of consumers.

“Consumers have a right to sustainable environment and government, businesses and consumers play a vital role in ensuring the environment is sustained,” he said.

The FCCPC boss urged consumers to be assertive by ensuring that their rights were not infringed upon.

He said the government would form a taskforce of both public and private sector to promote aggressive campaign to encourage consumers to recycle and purchase recyclable products.

He said the long-term plan would encouraged the manufacturer to invest in more eco-friendly packaging materials.

Part of the resolutions reached at the forum included the promotion and use of international health standards to improve land and soil quality as well as promote awareness on the benefit of environmental, social and economically sustainable consumption to preserve the environment now and the future.

The participants resolved to promote adequate labelling with respect to specific sustainable claims, deploy appropriate technology to encourage environmentally friendly products and services to avoid waste, e.g. recyclable materials.

Participants were drawn from packaged food-drinks, water and container producing companies and other stakeholders in recycling materials value chain, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the discussion on sustainable environment is not new.

It received attention in 1992 at the United Nations’ Conference on Environment and Development where it was concluded that non-commitment to sustainable consumption was a major cause of environmental degradation globally, poverty and environmental imbalances. (NAN)

– Mar. 22, 2020 @ 14:25 GMT |

