DMG events, an international events company, has appointed Sunny Bath to the role of Vice President for Data Management.

In his new role, Sunny will be ensuring the most efficient use of data across the full scope of the dmg events’ portfolio, defining the company’s data road map and its technical requirements, as well as owning the build of its data platform.

“I am excited to join dmg events, it is a progressive company with great growth potential,” said Sunny Bath Vice President for Data Management, dmg events.

“As my team shapes and implements a new data strategy, we’ll be able to support increased growth by enabling business decisions with greater levels of information.”

Sunny will also define and enforce dmg events approach to data governance, manage the company’s data warehouse for management and financial reporting and act as a mentor to the data analysts in the business.

He is an established senior professional and thought leader with more than 23 years of experience, running B2B enterprise marketing technology programmes and departments designed to support the customer journey.

He joins dmg events from Euromoney, where he led the creation of a commercially successful marketing data warehouse for Euromoney Institutional Investor plc. He devised and rolled out the data strategy for this FTSE 250 Company, as well as developed the “single unified view” of its customer and prospect databases.

“We are delighted to have Sunny onboard,” said Geoff Dickinson, CEO, dmg events.

“He joins us with solid years of experience in his field. As we grow and expand into new territories and sectors data is critical for the business to make informed decisions, help our teams identify trends and improve our customer offering, all while making sure we remain strictly data compliant.”

– Dec. 04, 2019 @ 18:17 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)