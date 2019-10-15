VENTURE Global Partners is expected to be the leading company in the global liquefied natural gas, LNG, liquefaction industry, in terms of capacity additions from planned and announced (new-build) projects between 2019 and 2023. The firm will contribute around 14% of global LNG liquefaction capacity growth by 2023, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company’s report, ‘H2 2019 Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for LNG Liquefaction Terminals – North American Companies Dominate Global Liquefaction Capacity Additions’, reveals that Venture Global Partners will have a new-build LNG liquefaction capacity of 31.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2023 from announced and planned projects.

Adithya Rekha, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Calcasieu Pass, proposed in the US, is the major upcoming LNG liquefaction terminal in Venture Global Partners’ portfolio, contributing a new-build capacity of 11.3mtpa by 2023. Plaquemines and Delta LNG are the other two major upcoming terminals in the company’s portfolio with liquefaction capacities of 10mtpa, each.”

NextDecade Corp ranks second highest in terms of new-build LNG liquefaction capacity globally with 17.6mtpa by 2023. The upcoming Rio Grande LNG liquefaction terminal accounts for the entire capacity additions in the company’s portfolio with 17.6mtpa. The terminal is expected to start operations in 2023.

Rekha concludes: “Monkey Island LNG stands third globally with a new-build LNG liquefaction capacity of 15.8mtpa. The Monkey Island terminal in the US accounts for the entire capacity additions in the company’s portfolio.”

Information based on GlobalData’s report: ‘H2 2019 Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for LNG Liquefaction Terminals – North American Companies Dominate Global Liquefaction Capacity Additions’

– Oct 15, 2019 @ 18:44 GMT |

