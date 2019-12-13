OLUSEYI Oluyede, Managing Director, Niger-Benue Transport Company (NBTC) Limited, has described Warri as a good business destination and safe for living, advising those companies that left for insecurity reasons to return.

Oluyede gave the advice on Friday in Warri shortly after her inauguration as the new managing director of the company.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NBTC renders professional services for ship repair and maintenance, ship building, vessels, Chartered and Marine Logistics among others.

Oluyede said that NBTC had been operating peacefully in Warri for the past 60 years.

“Warri is a safe place for doing business, that is while we are still here for the past 60 years. We want those who have left to know that Warri is safe for business.

“NBTC has always been synonymous with Delta; so we are not going anywhere. Warri is a very significant area in terms of servicing the oil and gas industry.

“NBTC is here and will continue to be here to project the good side of the Niger Delta region,” she said.

Oluyede said that the company would utilise graduates of the Maritime University to address its workforce challenges.

According to her, in the past, we have dearth of manpower to man our vessels and this has resulted to people going out to Philippines and other countries to look for workers.

“With the establishment of the Maritime University, it will help to create the workforce that will be employed to handle these machineries and by implication reduce the unemployment rate,” she said.

The managing director that the company was also focussing on fabrication to expand its tentacle in line with the global changes in the oil and gas industry.

“I have been given a task to make sure this company that is 60 years old continues to exist and get the golden Seal of 100 years.

“My challenge, therefore, is to make sure this company keeps floating, making profits and keep legacy of the company that has been handed over to me,” she said.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NBTC, Mr Moses Taiga, urged staff of the company to give the managing director maximum support to enable her to excel in her new appointment.

Taiga said that the company has a robust relationship with the host community (Ovwian) in Udu Local Government Area of Delta.

“We have a training programme for youths of this community which has been going on for a long time.

“We are also planning to collaborate with the Delta Government to train more youths,” he said.

NAN

Dec. 13, 2019 @ 10:55 GMT

