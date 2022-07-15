CISCAES task INEC on fair, credible Osun Gov poll￼

CONVENER of the Civil Society Committee For Anti-Fraud Election Security (CISCAES) Comrade Kennedy Iyere has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a transparent, fair and credible governorship poll in Osun on Saturday.

CISCAES, operating as a frontline electoral anti-fraud civil society organisation, also warned INEC to allow a repeat of the alleged vote-buying in the recent Ekiti gov poll.

Iyere, in a statement, stressed the need to ensure the BVAS technology does not act in a fraudulent or manipulated way which could result in vote-rigging as well as conspiracy capable of jeopardising the success of the election.

According to him: ‘INEC should not favour the power that be as it is already being largely speculated. Any attempt to rig the Osun 2022 Gov poll might provoke an anti-INEC protest, which would compel aggrieved Nigerians to unconditionally demand the immediate sack of Mahmoud Yakaubu, as National Chairman of INEC,” he said.

-The Nation

KN