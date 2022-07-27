Citizens seek synergy with Kaduna Govt to strengthen transparency, accountability

THE Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM), an accountability platform, has sought a working synergy with Kaduna State Ministry of Education to strengthen transparency and accountability in education service delivery.

KADBEAM citizens Co-chair, Malam Tijjani Aliyu, said during a courtesy call on the Commissioner, Hajiya Halima Lawal, in Kaduna, that the partnership was to improve the quality of education services.

Aliyu explained that KADBEAM was a permanent dialogue platform for government and citizens to co-create and co-implement programmes and policies in the education sector.

She added that the mechanism was being driven by citizens, civil society organizations, media, academia, SBMC, PTA, community leaders, education professionals and government officials with the Permanent Secretary of the ministry as the government co-chair.

This, according to him, is in line with the principle of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) that the state government had signed onto.

He added that the goal was to strengthen citizens’ engagement, transparency and accountability in the governance process and education service delivery in particular.

Aliyu called for the full participation of relevant departments and agencies under the ministry in the activities of the mechanism based on the formulation of the platform.

He said that the advocacy visit was also to improve working synergy and collaboration with the state government in delivering education policy priorities.

“We also want the ministry to support the OGP principle of co-creation, accountability, and transparency initiative of Gov. Nasir El-Rufai administration.

“Our expectation is for the ministry to enlist KADBEAM on the Project Monitoring Unit of the education sector.

“We equally want the ministry to deploy personnel and staff under the ministry, its departments, agencies and institutions in the Technical Working Groups of KADBEAM namely Evidence, Knowledge Management and Advocacy.

“KADBEAM also wants the ministry to facilitate the enrolment and placement of persons who have presented themselves for the state’s Second Chance Initiative,” he said.

He explained that KADBEAM had been providing feedback platform to the government on education investment, foster collaboration between state and non-state actors for improved service delivery in education

He said that the mechanism also carried out advocacy, sensitisation, awareness creation and community mobilisation for education programmes and support policy formulation and implementation.

“We also involve in systems strengthening and capacity building for community-based groups, project and programme implementation monitoring, school support mechanism, institutional strengthening, stakeholder, and community engagement.”

Mr Adejor Abel, State Lead Facilitator, Partnership to Engage Reform and Learn, a governance programme, said the programme would continue to support a positive working relationship between the government and the citizens.

Abel thanked the government and the ministry for opening the doors to work with citizens in line with the principle of open government partnership.

Responding, the commissioner thanked KADBEAM for supporting the state to improve the quality of education service delivery.

“We acknowledge the good work KADBEAM is doing in the education sector.

“The government would continue to open its doors to work with KADBEAM in the quest to improve the quality of education service delivery,” Lawal said. (NAN)