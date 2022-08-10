Clergy urges youths to be creative, diligent

A cleric, Tony Okeiyi, Deputy Field Superintendent, The Apostolic Church Nigeria, FCT , has urged Nigerian youths to be creative and focused to bridge the leadership gap in the churches.

Okeiyi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the 2022 International Youth Conference of the church on Wednesday in Kubwa, FCT.

The theme of the conference is: `Understanding the Times`.

The clergy said that the young people should be allowed to understudy the doctrines of the church so that they could become better leaders in future.

Okeiyi said that the gap between the leaders of the church and the youth, could be bridged when they participate in serious activities of the church administration.

He said that it was important to prepare a successor for the church, adding that in doing that, they needed to be closer to the affairs of the church.

“We need to bridge the gap, and in doing that, we need to allow young people to participate in leadership. This will enable them to learn on the job.

“If we truly want to achieve the purpose for which Christ called us, we need to bring the youths closer to the affairs of things in the church.

“I am of the belief that hard work pays, so the youths need to be very serious with whatever they are doing,’’ he said.

“When you become a liability to yourself as a young person, you become a liability to your parents, the community, the church and the nation,’’ he said.

He advised every young person to be creatively active wherever they are and be fully involved, whether it is in the community or in the church.

Also speaking, Apostle Samuel Inyang, National Youth Leader of the church advised youths not to be in a hurry in life but to always seek God in all things.

“We are going through turbulent times, anxiety and uncertainty, living below the poverty line. No matter the situation, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

“Knowledge without understanding is baseless and insignificant, when you only know the time; you miss the significance of it,“he said.

He advised the youths to walk based on visions and not on instincts to follow God’s plan and purpose and be patient,” he said.

Also speaking, the FCT metro Youth leader in the church, Prince Okokon Peter, described the conference as a success, adding that the youths experienced God`s Glory in His fullness.

”The conference gave the youth the opportunity to understand that it is their time in the Apostolic church and the need to make use of it,“he said.

He advised the youths to be steadfast and committed to whatever they do, adding that they will take their place in the Apostolic church. (NAN)

A.I