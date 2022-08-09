Community devt: Chinese official urges collaboration among rural dwellers

Xu Qinghai, Secretary of Xujia Village Committee of Dazhuang, Lidao Town, Rongcheng, Weihai, Shandong Province, has stressed the need for collaboration among rural dwellers, to promote community growth.

Xu gave the advice on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of a tour by journalists under the auspices of the China Africa Press Centre (CAPC) Programme 2022 to Shandong.

“This rural village had been in existence for 400years; the distinctive feature of this village is that most residents here work collectively for the interest of the community.

“Actually there are many villages like this, it is a modern result of our coming together with a great strategy aligned to that which the National Government had provided.

“We appreciate the national policy for helping the rural area in getting rich because such policy is key to achieving sustainable goals.

“The coming together of people living in rural areas to achieve common goals is a rejuvenation; people who earn money become richer, their wellbeing and quality of life also improves.

“So the coming together of rural dwellers to achieve a common goal will help to ensure their better wellbeing.”

He decried the difficulty faced in sustaining the protection of the ecosystem and in recording significant farm yield and described them as a major challenge often faced in the community by the rural dwellers.

He, however, said that measures had been taken by the rural dwellers to come up with strategic plans to tackle challenges in the environment.

“Our challenges are centered on how to protect the ecosystem and surrounding environment around the village, as well as dealing with the month of fortune, which has been fixed..

“How to share common goods with all the villages’ shared fortune is important, so everyone will improve their quality of life.

“Our potential is tourism, being that our coastline is near sea, only about a hundred metres and secondly, it is a sea grass coast having local sea grass houses that are identical in the community,” he added.

The community, located in Weihai Municipality an eastern part of Shandong peninsula, is considered China’s well-being rural city and an important base for fishing gear, textiles and clothing.

Weihai, also a demonstration area for local economic cooperation under China-Korea Free Trade Agreement had as of 2021 GDP of 346, 39 billion yuan and general budget revenue of 26.69 billion yuan.

At least 90 journalists from 67 countries in Africa, Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are participating in the programme, which began in June.

The programme, which is being hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association is expected to end in November. (NAN)

