Community pharmacists seek inclusion in NHIS

THE Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) has called for inclusion in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The association also urged the Federal Government to ensure that its demands of inclusion in NHIS materialised in a bid to help the society

Mr Adewale Oladigbolu, the National Chairman of ACPN, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja against the backdrop of the Pharmacy bill still awaiting the assent of the President.

According to him, we implore the government to include pharmacists in anything that has to do with the health of the society, as primary healthcare providers, in the NHIS.

He also demanded the signing of the new pharmacy bill into law, adding that this would go a long way to engender a healthier nation.

He said that with support from New Heights Pharmaceuticals, it had produced documentation kits for Community Pharmacists.

“The kit consisted of a prescription pad, a referral pad and booklet on the interpretation of laboratory parameters.

He said that the kits were distributed to all community pharmacists across the country.

Oladigbolu said that in spite of the challenges associated with the supply chain system for medicines distribution in Nigeria, the association started a supply chain platform that interconnects all Pharmaceutical entities in Nigeria.

He said that the association now had a bespoke inventory control software for community pharmacists.(NAN)

A.I