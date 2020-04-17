THE Anambra State Government has continued to receive material and financial support from kind-hearted individuals and organisations toward the fight against Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Ifeanyi Ibezi, former member, House of Representatives, who represented Idemili North and South Federal Constituency has donated N1 million.

While handing over the cheque to Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Ibezim explained that the donation was his little contribution toward supporting the government in the fight against the pandemic.

The chairman, Tummy-Tummy Foods, Chika Emenike, donated a thousand cartoons of ‘Tummy-Tummy’ noodles in support of the government toward helping to cushion the effects of the lockdown order in the state.

The Management of Zhongtian Construction Nigeria Ltd., developers of Agulu Lake (Golden Tulips) Hotels and current developer of the Anambra State International Conference Centre, Awka, donated N3 million.

The Contract Manager of the company, Abiola Kolawole, while presenting the cheque, commended the state government for its efforts so far in containing the spread of the virus.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, through its Head of Communication, Chukwuemeka Ezeh, accompanied by some staff members, donated 60 cartons of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

Presenting the items, Eze re-assured the state government that the EEDC would ensure constant electricity supply to all COVID-19 facilities in the state.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Rotech Energy Services Ltd., Austin Oguejiofor represented by Chiejina Obieze, donated N2 million to the state in support of the fight against the pandemic.

The Nigeria Bottling Company, NBC, donated 60,000 bottles of 50cl Eva Water to the government to support the fight.

The presentation was made by the Commercial Manager of the Company, Ademola Yusuf, who was accompanied by some staff members of the organisation.

Another donor, Walter Chigbor, who was represented by Cyril Nwogbor donated N1 million to the government.

While receiving the donations in his office at the Government House, Awka, the SSG thanked the donors for their kind gestures and for coming to the aid of the government in the fight against the pandemic.

He told them that the donations were warmly received and would be judiciously used for the purpose for which they were given.

He called on the other companies and contractors working in the state and those working for the state to come out and support the fight against the pandemic.

Apr. 17, 2020 @ 17:15 GMT

